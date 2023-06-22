iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.7% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,566,000 after buying an additional 1,101,681 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,923,000 after buying an additional 201,251 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,745,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,246,000 after buying an additional 664,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,866,000 after acquiring an additional 438,454 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.04. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.