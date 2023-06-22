iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Agincourt Capital Management LLC

Agincourt Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 14.9% of Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

