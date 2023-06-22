iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.