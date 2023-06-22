iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 41,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 52,760 shares.The stock last traded at $35.23 and had previously closed at $35.26.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.90. The company has a market cap of $704.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
