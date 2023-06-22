iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 41,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 52,760 shares.The stock last traded at $35.23 and had previously closed at $35.26.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.90. The company has a market cap of $704.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.