iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Hits New 1-Year High at $347.29

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $347.29 and last traded at $343.91, with a volume of 948923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $347.29.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.49.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGV. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.