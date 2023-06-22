iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.69

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.69 and last traded at $50.72, with a volume of 941962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

