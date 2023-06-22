iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) is Central Bank & Trust Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.09% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,580,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 48,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.42. 6,937,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,683,785. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.40 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average is $74.74.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

