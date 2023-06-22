iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.15

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.15 and last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 716200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDV. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

