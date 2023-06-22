iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,560,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 715,877 shares.The stock last traded at $27.40 and had previously closed at $27.40.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Latin America 40 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,300,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,849 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $45,366,000. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8,554.9% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,506,000 after buying an additional 849,160 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $16,713,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $10,536,000.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

