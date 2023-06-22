iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,988 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $59.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $61.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.77.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.