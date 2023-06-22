iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 63,927.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,958,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,947,687 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 1.6% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 3.41% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $634,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

ACWI opened at $94.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $96.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.11.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

