iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $59.03. 97,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,967. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

