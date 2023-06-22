iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Shares Acquired by Trinity Wealth Management LLC

Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $12,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $120.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.48. The company has a market cap of $318.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $127.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

