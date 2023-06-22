iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.49

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.49 and last traded at $34.24, with a volume of 59411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $789.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Summit Global Investments grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 231,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 52,791 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

