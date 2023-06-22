iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,979 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 0.3% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 202,000.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 34,763 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2,030.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 115,282 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS VLUE opened at $92.24 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.64.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

