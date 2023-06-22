iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 4.8% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $269.36 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $275.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.15 and a 200 day moving average of $237.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

