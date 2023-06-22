iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $112.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $128.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

