iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,782 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $100,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,004,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $721,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $158.22 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $161.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.28.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

