iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 145.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 1.4% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.61. The company had a trading volume of 19,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,900. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.26 and a 200-day moving average of $103.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $116.78.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
