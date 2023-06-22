iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 145.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 1.4% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.61. The company had a trading volume of 19,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,900. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.26 and a 200-day moving average of $103.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.