iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Holdings Lifted by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 6,101.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,583 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.40. The stock had a trading volume of 47,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,770. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.32. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
