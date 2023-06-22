iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Acquired by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 0.7% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,043,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,391,000 after purchasing an additional 234,789 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,777,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,464,000 after purchasing an additional 297,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,773,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 745,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,936,431.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after buying an additional 646,015 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IFRA stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

