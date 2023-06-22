iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,243 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 3.6% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $106.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average of $88.22. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $110.38.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

