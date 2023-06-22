iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Trading Up 150%

iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 150% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 19,373 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 311% from the average daily volume of 4,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

iSign Solutions Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.

About iSign Solutions



iSign Solutions, Inc is a software company. It provides digital transaction management software, enabling companies to achieve a paperless and secure workflow through electronic business processes by providing electronic signature technologies, such as handwritten, biometric, click-to-sign, signature verification, cryptography, and the use of audit trails in order to show the signer’s intent.

Featured Articles

