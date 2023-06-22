Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.14-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 billion-$8.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.57 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.50-$8.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.43.

Jabil Trading Down 0.7 %

JBL stock opened at $105.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.31. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.30.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.51%.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 58.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Jabil by 656.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Stories

