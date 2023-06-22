Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.70 billion-$34.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.54 billion. Jabil also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $2.14-$2.50 EPS.

Jabil Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.12. 1,429,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,639. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.31. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.51%.

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.43.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading

