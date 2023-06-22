James Routh Sells 27,101 Shares of AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) Stock

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating) insider James Routh sold 27,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($25.59), for a total transaction of £542,020 ($693,563.66).

ABDP opened at GBX 1,980 ($25.34) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,876.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,777.48. The stock has a market cap of £453.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13,400.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. AB Dynamics plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,094.50 ($14.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,070 ($26.49).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.94 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally.

