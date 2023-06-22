Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04). 327,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 245,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

Jangada Mines Stock Down 6.2 %

The company has a market cap of £7.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 19.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.65.

Jangada Mines Company Profile

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil. The company explores for vanadium, titanium, and iron deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pitombeiras vanadium project located in the state of Ceará, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

