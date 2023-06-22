JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Trading Down 4.2%

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 113,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,863,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

