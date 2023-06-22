JMG Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 31,366 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,366 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 24.2% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $476,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $401.15 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.32.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

