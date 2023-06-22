JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $2.69 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,119,000 after buying an additional 4,219,173 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,421,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,156,000 after buying an additional 633,618 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after buying an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,037,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,914,000 after buying an additional 114,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,105,000 after buying an additional 126,443 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.62 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.79.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.