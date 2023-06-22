JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $4.09 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWD stock opened at $155.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $162.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

