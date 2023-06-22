JMG Financial Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 475,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,666,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.6% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned about 4.70% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFGR. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $440,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFGR opened at $24.19 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.37.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

