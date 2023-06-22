JMG Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 3,476 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 193.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock opened at $158.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.28. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $161.48.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.