JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 38,979 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $22,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $162.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.96 and a 200 day moving average of $161.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.