JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 38,979 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $22,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $162.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.96 and a 200 day moving average of $161.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
