JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 479 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,693,000. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 43,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 86,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 683,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,460,000 after acquiring an additional 109,779 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.