John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

WLY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 690,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,162. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 112.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.10.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.46. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $526.13 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 479.31%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of John Wiley & Sons from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $167,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,259.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,958,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,989,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.