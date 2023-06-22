Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.21. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 47,148 shares trading hands.
Jones Soda Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24.
Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 49.19% and a negative net margin of 33.11%.
Jones Soda Company Profile
Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.
