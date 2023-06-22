Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.21. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 47,148 shares trading hands.

Jones Soda Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 49.19% and a negative net margin of 33.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jones Soda Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Soda Co. ( OTCMKTS:JSDA Get Rating ) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Jones Soda worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.

