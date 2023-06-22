JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of JOST Werke SE (ETR:JST – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €48.45 ($52.66) and last traded at €49.05 ($53.32). 14,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €49.50 ($53.80).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €80.00 ($86.96) price target on JOST Werke in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on JOST Werke in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($69.57) price target on JOST Werke in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

JOST Werke Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of €49.95 and a 200-day moving average of €51.21. The firm has a market cap of $730.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

