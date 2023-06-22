Joule Financial LLC Has $386,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orcam Financial Group lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 90,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

