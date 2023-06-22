Joule Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HOG traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 96,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,278. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 11.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.