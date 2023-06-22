Joule Financial LLC Purchases 1,118 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Joule Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.93. The company had a trading volume of 747,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,630,741. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $105.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.27.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.