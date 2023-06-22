Joule Financial LLC Sells 234,678 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Joule Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,678 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Joule Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,840,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,243,000 after acquiring an additional 899,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after acquiring an additional 548,774 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,954,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,964,000 after acquiring an additional 55,666 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,398,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,298,000 after buying an additional 1,789,938 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,173,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,586,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 66,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,155. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.0651 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.