Joystick Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,599.77 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $5,599.77 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016655 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018408 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013985 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,195.47 or 0.99968064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.02269609 USD and is down -5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,713.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.