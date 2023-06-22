JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target to GBX 5,000

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,200 ($79.33) to GBX 5,000 ($63.98) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
CRDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($102.37) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,200 ($104.93) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 7,600 ($97.25).
Croda International Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of CRDA stock opened at GBX 5,318 ($68.05) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of £7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,143.66, a PEG ratio of 82.49 and a beta of 0.68. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 5,052 ($64.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,521.83 ($96.25). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,391.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,608.67.
Croda International Company Profile
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
