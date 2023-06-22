JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,837 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.1% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $11,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

