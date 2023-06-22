JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Trading Up 0.1%

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.33. 26,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 16,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

