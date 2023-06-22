JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stake Boosted by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,105 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 6.8% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $31,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

