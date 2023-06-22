JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Stake Boosted by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises 2.2% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned 0.22% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 264,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after buying an additional 189,996 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMST opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.