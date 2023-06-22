Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,448 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.7% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,983,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average is $80.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.