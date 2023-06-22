Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,605,661,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.62. 1,141,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,545. The company has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.72. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.
MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
